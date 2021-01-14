Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (ALO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA: ALO):

1/12/2021 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Alstom SA (ALO.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €46.80 ($55.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.73. Alstom SA has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

