Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.32

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $588.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 20,000 shares valued at $531,515. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.