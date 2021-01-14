Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.76. 1,636,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 477,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

