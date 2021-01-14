Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.32

Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $23.00. Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 75,093 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.32. The company has a market cap of £15.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

About Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.