Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. BidaskClub cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

