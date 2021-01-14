Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

