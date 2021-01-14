Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,186.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,160.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

