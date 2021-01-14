Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

AEE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.99. 1,630,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameren by 23,929.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 90.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 529,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,711.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,127 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 398.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 219,988 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

