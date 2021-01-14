American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. 140166 currently has a negative rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.44. 78,957,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 55,409,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 890,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

