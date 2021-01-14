American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEP. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 7,987,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

