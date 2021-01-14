American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $5,121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,773. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

