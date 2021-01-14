American Superconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average volume of 642 call options.

Shares of AMSC traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Superconductor by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 185,049 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $3,186,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in American Superconductor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

