American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.00. 712,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

