Americana Partners LLC Acquires 54,744 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas makes up approximately 3.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned 1.25% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,351. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

