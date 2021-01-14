Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,548,000 after acquiring an additional 806,581 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,388,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104,051.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 412,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 412,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 378,344 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.