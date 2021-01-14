Americana Partners LLC Buys 10,090 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.79 on Thursday. 3,616,254 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

