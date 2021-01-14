Americana Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 311.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.