Americana Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 9,018,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,064. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

