Americana Partners LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 18,071,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,878,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

