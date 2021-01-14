Americana Partners LLC Purchases 14,324 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 9.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 103,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 10,073,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.