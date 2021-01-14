Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $203.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $206.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

