Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.66. 2,591,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The stock has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

