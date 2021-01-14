AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 12,252,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,848,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

