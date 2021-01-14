AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.35% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

