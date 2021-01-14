Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $19.28 on Major Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.28 or 0.00050058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.31 million and $184.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amoveo has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

