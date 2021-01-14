AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Update

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AMTD International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

HKIB stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. AMTD International has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

