Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

ASYS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

