Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks. It is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of sparkling and still beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling and selling of natural spring water.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.