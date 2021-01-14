Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $50,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

ADI stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.37. 26,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,415. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

