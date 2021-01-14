Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.
Shares of ADI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
