Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

