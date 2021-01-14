Analysts Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. American Renal Associates posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE ARA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 138,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

