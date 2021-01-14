Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post sales of $392.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.40 million and the lowest is $390.30 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $369.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $330.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.38. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

