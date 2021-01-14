Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,740.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $633.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

