Analysts Anticipate Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nesco will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nesco.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NSCO opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.66 million, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.08. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

