Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

URBN stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $5,203,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

