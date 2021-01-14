Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 14th (AMD, FCEL, GLOB, GMLP, IEX, INFY, LAZ, OLLI, PENN, ROCK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 14th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $222.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.55 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $670.00 price target on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

