Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

