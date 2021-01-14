Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce $37.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.19 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $144.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

GTY stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $32.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

