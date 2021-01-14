Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $283.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.20 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.