Analysts Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to Post -$0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.72). Nine Energy Service reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NINE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nine Energy Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.