Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.47. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 130,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

