Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report sales of $65.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the lowest is $65.32 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $54.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.31 million to $258.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $246.30 million, with estimates ranging from $242.70 million to $249.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBNK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 139.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $696.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

