Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post sales of $478.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.50 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $607.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE WWW opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 733,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 298,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 171,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

