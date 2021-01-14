Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

TSE ESN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.29. 223,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$41.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million.

About Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

