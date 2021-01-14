Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (ASC, BAS, BNP, CS, GLE, HEI, HLE, LHN, SGO, SZU)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 14th:

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 51 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) was given a €9.60 ($11.29) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

