Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (ASC, BAS, BNP, CS, GLE, HEI, HLE, LHN, SGO, SZU)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 14th:

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 51 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) was given a €9.60 ($11.29) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASCL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASCL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.