Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (RNW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE: RNW) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2021 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.00.

1/8/2021 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.50.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$19.00.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$19.00.

TSE RNW traded down C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,677. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.98.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

