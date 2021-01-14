Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 8,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

