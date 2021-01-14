Analyzing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -27.17, indicating that its share price is 2,817% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Conversion Labs and China Gengsheng Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conversion Labs currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and China Gengsheng Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and China Gengsheng Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.14 -$3.14 million N/A N/A China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Gengsheng Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conversion Labs.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats China Gengsheng Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About China Gengsheng Minerals

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.