Analyzing Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco de Chile pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summit State Bank and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and Banco de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.72 $6.48 million N/A N/A Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 3.01 $802.98 million $1.56 13.99

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 22.90% N/A N/A Banco de Chile 19.06% 13.35% 1.11%

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; transactional banking services, such as current account management, payments, collections, representation, and asset custody; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, mergers and acquisitions, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, life and general insurance, and securitization services. The company serves individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. It operates through 353 branches, as well as 1,712 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.