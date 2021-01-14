Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading 10.4% Higher

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.34. 287,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 218,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

